George Lopez says he ‘will not be rushing out to perform’ in front of crowds

The comedian discusses his stand-up special, “We’ll Do It For Half” and shares if he believes today’s Black Lives Matter protests will end differently than protests for Rodney King.
7:33 | 06/26/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for George Lopez says he ‘will not be rushing out to perform’ in front of crowds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

