Gladys Knight performs 'Midnight Train to Georgia' for Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday

The seven-time Grammy Award-winner sings two of Whoopi Goldberg’s favorite songs, “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” to celebrate the EGOT’s birthday.

November 13, 2023

