Gov. Jared Polis calls Colorado LGBTQ club shooting an ‘act of evil’

The Colorado governor, who’s the first openly gay man to win a U.S. gubernatorial election, tells “The View” the state should assess how sheriffs use the red-flag law following the mass shooting.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live