Gov. John Kasich shares his midterm predictions

More
The Ohio governor discusses if he'll run for president and weighs in on President Trump's rhetoric.
8:31 | 11/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gov. John Kasich shares his midterm predictions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58981402,"title":"Gov. John Kasich shares his midterm predictions","duration":"8:31","description":"The Ohio governor discusses if he'll run for president and weighs in on President Trump's rhetoric.","url":"/theview/video/gov-john-kasich-shares-midterm-predictions-58981402","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.