Harris addresses the border crisis and reacts to Trump’s campaign rhetoric

Vice President Kamala Harris talks about border security and the failed bipartisan border bill on "The View." "If we want a real fix to this, Congress has to act," she said.

October 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live