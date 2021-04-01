Hilaria Baldwin accused of cultural appropriation

More
"The View" co-hosts react to accusations that Alec Baldwin's wife misrepresented herself as a Spaniard despite being born in Boston.
7:24 | 01/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hilaria Baldwin accused of cultural appropriation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:24","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts react to accusations that Alec Baldwin's wife misrepresented herself as a Spaniard despite being born in Boston.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"75038457","title":"Hilaria Baldwin accused of cultural appropriation","url":"/theview/video/hilaria-baldwin-accused-cultural-appropriation-75038457"}