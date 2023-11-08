Hillary Clinton explains her recent comments on the Israel-Hamas war on 'The View'

Clinton recently said those calling for a cease-fire “do not understand Hamas”: “There was a cease-fire on Oct. 6 that Hamas broke by their barbaric assault on peaceful civilians.”

November 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live