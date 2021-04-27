Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert, great-grandson Dov Forman educate youth on TikTok

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the co-authors of "Lily's Promise" join "The View" to share why they decided to tell Ebert's journey from horror to hope on TikTok.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live