Transcript for Hopes for Biden agenda?

We talk about the issues that we want to see. President Biden tackle first what to what are yours chilling. Well I think I've been pretty consistent on this one for the past. Four years and that is the desire to. Reunite those children at the border with their parents. I would like to be able to feel like a good American again because ever since that he did that I have felt very bad for this country. And quest for the children is to spend the worst send. It's a disgrace. It's a disgrace and whoever enabled him needs to be. Calls upon or so called put on called out. The other thing is that I worry about my grandchild you know I only have one grandchild and my daughter. And they receive some people who have no children who don't worry about the environment is much I know them they just say well I'm not going to be here. Well I'm not going to be areas but my little Lucas going to be here and I want him to be at the does drink the land and breathe the air. And Joseph Biden has already done a couple of things by by going back into the Paris agreement and by canceling the keystone pipeline. He he has other things on his agenda that he is going to do to fix the environment this man this trunk. Has he made it his business for four years to rate this country it's disgusting. And I'm so happy to have somebody who cares about the children back right. Some houses cells lows and two great ones what about you sat. Well I when I think about this question of what I want to see I think I want to see a lot of policies. Like Joyce spoke to that I agree with I ate my mind which somewhere else that went to. The action of unity which is we've heard him speak this message I do believe. The president will be one of unifying but what I want to see is he said his speech as will need not nearly by the example of our power but by the power of our example. I think DC has been a reflection of the divide this country for years now what I want to see as. I want to see can get some of the Republicans on boarding pass something with their support and then I want to see vice Versa. So we can show the country that stands on each side of us fact from. That the days of crossing the aisle are not over and now we can have them back because ultimately that will be what changes that temperature I also like this when you swearing in his senior staff yesterday he said. If you're ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague to colleague with disrespect top down to someone I promise I will fire you wanna spot. That expectation of stability and respect and humanity is what we've been waiting for and have sole biggest. Has been is such. Lacking example in DC so it all of those things together I want to see him. And the administration BB example for all of us to live together even when we disagree. Rack how much you Megan what what would you like you just focus time. But there's a lot of room for synergy has asked Sarah just that between conservatives and Democrats means first and foremost anything having to do with Vladimir Putin in our relationship with Russia. Full stop I wanted to call for the immediate. It and unconditional release of electing a ball needs and I want to enforce the magnate Steve sanctions so good and his cronies stop using the west as their own personal slush find. Two eight able all of this it disgusting human rights violations that gruden continues to an act. I think anything happens it would veterans and V8 reform is something Republicans and Democrats can come on board. I think paid family leave is something Republicans and Democrats can come together on infrastructure and as I said earlier on the show cancer research I really think. You know a jet president Biden is as is a deacon of hope to all of us who have lost loved ones to cancer and really have high hopes. That I'm going forth on dead moon shot acts that he would RD put into place that he can continue that but honestly it Vladimir Putin. I just want a whole new I want you to know they it is a whole new administration a hold of America and he's not gonna get away with the things got heated outdoor track. We're China about the issues we'd like to see president Biden get to first sunny what are yours. Well look I share. Also Danny's parents who in nineteen in our family means that you deep grief and so I. I'd like to see but I didn't initiation. Branch Haiti's in nineteen not only in the United States lead the charge all of us world. In terms of making sure that every single. American games vaccine. And as soon as possible. Also Alexi. Right to act past much like to see real police reform I'd like to see. Immigration reform and I'm I certainly you. You know ask Gary presidential. Eddie had on our show how. Preparations and a president I had said when he was on our showed it sports stadium preparations. And I and I like today. CNET had. Men you know. When you look at all of us. Orders just yesterday he didn't dress who in nineteen he would dress. Climate change his address workplace discrimination he addressed immigration so he certainly is off. Hi to my. Great star Anna I think we're seeing green initiatives in education.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.