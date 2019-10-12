Transcript for House Democrats announce articles of impeachment

So, before we went on the air this morning, house Democrats made it official and laid out the articles of impeachment against you-know-who. No, no, this is not a celebratory moment. Yeah. This is not a good thing. When he's out, then we'll Maybe you can clap then, but still, this is not -- it wasn't good when it happened to Nixon. It wasn't good when it happened to Clinton. And this is not good. This is not good. Yeah. But in order to keep our nation on point, we must do the due diligence that the constitution requires. So take a look at this clip. Our president holds the ultimate public trust. When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the constitution, he endangers our democracy, and he endangers our national security. The house committee on the judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment charging the president of the united States, Donald J. Trump, with committing high crimes and misdemeanors. We must be clear, no one, even the president, is above the law. Yesterday's impeachment hearings seemingly went off the rails in a hurry and stayed that way. Take a look. The evidence is overwhelming that the president abused his power. This unfair process reflects the degree to which Democrats are obsessed with impeaching the president. President trump's persistent and continuing effort to coerce a foreign country to help him cheat to win an election is a clear and present danger to our free and fair elections. Mr. Castor -- May I add something? No, you can't. Let me ask you -- Are you going to let him answer? No. He did mention that there are some very bad people there. Let the gentleman answer. He can ask the questions however he wants. Who went Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine to smear Joe Biden? President trump. Is he an incidental player or a central player in this scheme? President trump is the central player in this scheme. So, first of all, let me say that Nixon was not impeached because he resigned first. My bad. He was forced to resign. It was still pretty bad. It was not good for the country. That's all I'm trying to say. All y'all about to come for me and say you don't know, I made a mistake, okay? But is this a glimpse of -- It's fine. It's real though. I know, but on this show, this is the criteria to which we are held. We can't make mistakes. We everything that comes out of our mouth, we're human. Stuff happens oh, my god -- Announcer: This is an ABC news special report. Now reporting, George Stephanopoulos. Welcome back to our special coverage of the impeachment of president trump. Kevin Mccarthy now responding to Nancy Pelosi, both announcing the u.s.-mexico free trade agreement and the articles of impeachment against president trump. They created a timeline to impeach president trump that she said started two and a half years ago. Many of you know this timeline because once they took the majority they had to decide who would become chairs of their committee. The impeachment committee or the judiciary, who could win? Jerry Nadler campaigned on that he would be the very strongest member to lead a potential impeachment. On the day of swearing in, these new freshmen that gave them the majority, a mere few hours after being sworn in, congresswoman tlaib proclaimed, we are going to impeach the mother. You had Al green admitting that the Democrats have true fears that if they do not impeach president trump that he would win re-election. And now today we watch them introduce two articles of impeachment. They changed the course of congress to takake away due process for any point of where we are. This is a fear that Alexander Hamilton had, came to fruition in this congress. I just hope no congress ever repeats what we're going through today. They have a lot of members on their side very concerned. From the moment they started impeachment and letting the American public see what they believed and keep changing the term of what they thought was out there, it has been falling in the polls. If you need any more evidence of how unpopular impeachment is, watch the two press conferences today. After announcing impeachment within less than an hour, the speaker finally relented and said she would bring usmca up. She's held it for more than a year making America weaker in our negotiations with China, our number one and number two trader, Mexico and Canada, was being held up within our own agreement. But those who are vulnerable in this vote for impeachment continuing to make the argument as the rest of America was too. At no time when she would bring this bill up was there ever fear of it not passing, but the only reason she finally relented is because of the unpopularity of impeachment itself. We watched in a hearing a Democrat constitutional scholar that did not vote for president trump say this was the weakest, the thinnest, the fastest impeachment in the history of America. He then went to say if there was abuse, it would be abuse on the Democrats to move forward. The speaker must not have listened to that hearing. If the speaker had only waited 48 hours to release the transcript, America would not be put through this nightmare. But the speaker would pause and read the ig report, the inspector general, to thank in a place of America that we would have a law enforcement agency spy on a presidential campaign in more than 51 instances not hold up to the rule of law or change all the information in evidence to be able to move forward on something they knew or should have known was not true is a sad day for America. But to compound that with the idea just because you created a timeline to impeach a president that you disliked, you ignored facts, we would never be here if they paid attention to the facts or the hearings. This is not a day that America will be proud about. It's not a day that history will write that anybody wants to repeat. Alexander Hamilton warned us that this day would come, that a majority would use their political power just for politics even though we all raise our hands to uphold the constitution. I just hope no congress, regardless who's in the majority, will ever take us down this path again. We have such great potential in this nation, but to have wasted a majority on this is an embarrassment to this congress. Questions? Yes, ma'am. Does it make it harder to defend the president when his personal attorney is still traveling to Ukraine, investigating his campaign rivals and claims he wants to give some sort of presentation about it to congress? It does not -- it is not hard to defend this president surely on the facts of what's out there. I think it's hard for the Democrats to move forward when they started with a quid pro quo, to bribery, to every other element they go. It's hard for the Democrats to continue this when the people they bring forth in their hearings are pretty much donors. Their expert witnesses when it comes to their scholars were donors to presidential campaigns. The idea that they're going to change the course of history, that staff is going to interview staff and they're going to come out with articles of impeachment, what power do members of congress who run to represent their districts have that they take it away? The idea that Democrats would control who can ask questions inside a hearing or how the structure would go, that's an embarrassment. So no, it is not difficult to defend this president because this president did nothing that's impeachable. It's hard to defend Democrats on how they're running this house and what they're doing inside their majority. That's the difficulty that I have. But for Giuliani to do what

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.