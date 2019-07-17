Transcript for House votes to condemn Trump tweets

So yesterday -- yesterday, the house voted on officially condemning you know who in the white house for making racist comments, but things took a very bizarre turn first. Even more bizarre than what we're doing. Take a look. These comments from the white house are disgraceful and disgusting, and these comments are racist. I urge a unanimous vote and yield that the balance of my -- I was just going to give the general speaker of the house if she would like to rephrase that comment. I have cleared my comments before I read them. The gentlewoman's words are to be taken down. So apparently they did end up voting to condemn what he said, but also called out speaker Pelosi for being out of order because of a precedent taking back to Thomas Jefferson which says you can't insult the president's character on the floor. Now I don't know -- If they're calling him a racist, that seems to be just a description. No. It's not an insult to some people. It's a description of what he is. It is a remark. You're not supposed to say it. Why not? Because apparently first amendment rights work for everybody but them because I thought you could say whatever you needed to say. That's your right to say it. That's how you feel. Have you ever seen what parliament does? I hate you, like, nothing like what happens here. No. But it was just really interesting because I can't remember the last time I saw that happen. It was 100 years ago. I wasn't there. Well, I was. You were. Only four previous votes to condemn a president. The most recent was William Howard Taft in 1912 for trying to influence the senate election. Yeah. So life goes on at the same point. What was so masterful of Nancy Pelosi, and a lot of people and Democrats have been unhappy because she didn't want to start impeachment proceedings B you we know for this president, image is everything. Legacy is everything. He really is a television personality above all else, and he goes down in history as the racist in chief. This is historic. It's going to go down in history. It's part of the historical record, and I think that's why you saw so much pushback from the Republican -- from George Collins saying, let's strike the the record wasn't stricken. He is going down as a racist, and I thought what was also so impressive and just -- Jon Lewis. Jon Lewis said, I know racism when I see it. I know racism when I feel it and at the highest level of our government, there is no room for racism. Let me tell you, when John Lewis says you're a racist, you're a racist, right? He was at the forefront of the civil rights movement. And I'm just surprised that it wasn't a unanimous vote. There's a huge swath of people in this country that don't think that was racist, and they will vote for him again. They have always been there. Listen. This is not new. This is not new. We have -- we have fought this. We have marched and fought it and we're going to have to keep fighting it. I thought we would have a little respite, but apparently not. But you know what? We are a country that is looking at how people are responding to this. The powers that be, and saying, did you stand up to tyranny when it came? Those are the questions people are going to ask. No, we don't have any tea to dump in the harbor, you know? But there was a problem, and now it's once again in everybody's face. Will it shift? Who knows?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.