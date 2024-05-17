Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau, Pamela Adlon tackle motherhood in new comedy

Comedians Glazer and Buteau with director Aldon tell "The View" how their new film "Babes" came to life and why it's ultimately a movie about what women choose to do with their bodies.

May 17, 2024

