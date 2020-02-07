Transcript for ‘I’m all for masks’: Trump

So I crowned myself, and apparently it only took six months into a global pandemic and all-time high cases for the U.S. For you know who to come around on one of the most basic guidelines from the CDC. Take a look. I'm all for masks. I think masks are good. If I were in a group of people and I was close -- You would wear one? Oh, I would -- oh, I have. I mean, people have seen me wearing one. If I'm in a group of people where I'm not, you know, ten feet away, but usually I'm not in that position, and everybody gets tested, but if I were in a tight situation, I would wear one. Do you think the public will see that at some point? I mean, I would have no actually, I had a mask on, and I said, I liked the way I looked. I said it was okay. It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked okay. Looked like the lone ranger. Yes or no? Are you going to put the mask on or not? Just answer the question. Sunny, why can't he just say yes or no? What do you think took him so long to coming around to the mask? Well, I think we're seeing for him this abrupt shift in terms of his position on wearing a mask, and I think it's because there's this growing, chorus at least among congressional Republicans that are saying, you have to wear a mask because we're losing the battle with the coronavirus. We're seeing this surge all across the country. We're seeing the surge in red states that he seems to care about in swing states that he must care about if he wants to win re-election, and now you have Mitch Mcconnell saying, you got to wear a mask. You have, you know, so many people not only the scientists, but you have, you know, the vice president saying, you got to wear a mask. That I think that is why he is finally saying, I think I look okay in a mask. I look like the lone ranger which is kind of odd because a lone ranger wore a mask across his eyes and not his mouth, but I think that is why you're seeing it. Even Sean hannity on Monday night said, I would wear a mask. I think masks are okay, and that's why I think we're seeing this abrupt shift because he has he has to now see that. Right. He's also said that he's handled the pandemic well, and that he still thinks it's going to just disappear. You buying this, joy? If it's going to disappear, why is he wearing a mask? He doesn't know what he's talking about. He's such a liar, but the outbreak is being handled? Really? We just hit an all-time daily record of 50,000 people in a day. 50,000 cases in a day. I would like to point out that there's delusion on the side -- on both sides because on one hand, you have the delusional president and the people who follow him, and then you have the Democrats -- a lot of Democrats saying that he will easily be defeated or resign. That's also a delusion. Get into reality, everybody. I was watching his press conference, and he was bragging about the unemployment rate going down. Those are people who were furloughed and getting their jobs back. Right. Right. There was no job creation whatsoever, and a word about this treasonous behavior regarding the Afghan soldiers and soldiers in Afghanistan who were murdered by Putin's money. He gave money to the Taliban to kill American soldiers. Radio silence from the president. Right. So Meghan, there are a lot of calls for national mask wearing, people waiting for him to speak up and say something about what's going on, whether it's the stuff with Russia or whether it's the pandemic. What do you think is happening? Is he in a bit of -- is he trying to catch up do you think? Well, I think the point that sunny was making is really important because she's right. There are a ton of Republican leaders, including you see pictures of Liz Cheney posting pictures of her dad Dick Cheney saying, real men wear masks. You're right. The hosts have really changed their tune. Sean hannity said you should be wearing a mask out, and I think as goes Fox News, as goes the president, but what's also interesting in some of these tea leaves and I was talking about this with my husband last night is, tucker Carlson who is the biggest, highest rated man in all of cable news history right now, a lot of conservatives are really watching his show. He has a lot of new demographics of people watching his show. I'm watching every single night since the pandemic started. He's really turning on the president and basically apologized for saying, Republicans we've voted in office are abandoning you. They're not protecting you, and he's talking about social unrest and the statues, but also the response to the coronavirus, and it's fascinating to see in realtime this sort of shift away from president trump, which I do think could signal that, either Republicans think he's going to lose, or are so disgusted with his response to not only the coronavirus, but a lot of the other issues going on because we have seen a lot of silence on capitol hill and from the white house in ways that have quite frankly been shocking to me. I don't vote Republicans into office to be silent and frankly flat-footed in the face of all this. There's a problem in the Republican party when tucker Carlson is who we're looking to. He's not an elected official. He's a powerful TV host, but we have serious problems in the Republican party right now, and as sunny noted, people are starting to jump ship, and it's the fact that coronavirus is not getting under control in the way that other countries have. Yeah, I agree.

