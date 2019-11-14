Transcript for Will impeachment hearings sway public opinion?

the public impeachment hearings started yesterday. Where ambassador bill Taylor let the house in on some information we haven't heard before, and Republicans have pushed back kind of hard. Take a look. A member of my staff could hear president trump on the phone asking ambassador sondland about the investigations. Ambassador sondland told president trump the Ukrainians were ready to move forward. Following the call with president trump, the member of my staff asked ambassador sondland what president trump thought about Ukraine. Mr. Sondland responded that president trump cares more about the investigations of Biden which Giuliani was pressing for. You didn't listen in on their call? I did not. You didn't talk with chief Mulvaney is. I never did. You never met the president? That's correct. Two of those they never heard about as far as I know. You never made an announcement. This is what I can't believe and you're their star witness. Well, you know, that was Jim Jordan, and he kept slamming the hearings throughout the day, but congressman Peter Welch managed to get everything in check and get the last word in. Take a look. Now there is one witness, one witness that they won't bring in front of us, they won't bring in front of the American people. That's the guy who started it all. The whistle-blower. I would be glad to have the person who started it all to come in and testify. President trump is welcome to come and take a seat right there. He let him have it. That was good. The Republicans and Democrats have a different spin on this, you know. Did it clear anything up for people? No, and by the way, he says that both of these guys yesterday, neither one of them has either met trump, have not had any direct contact with him, so why not? But trump won't let the people who have direct knowledge in the conversation come onto the impeachment hearings like Mulvaney and Bolton. They both know stuff, and they are the ones who heard this. That's a lie, what they're saying and they're going after the guy for no reason. It doesn't make any sense. Do you understand what I'm saying? Yeah. Because I feel like I don't make any sense. Jim Jordan, check your own stuff before you go out there, and put on a jacket, okay? Here's the thing. They have nothing on their side. They have nothing. He did what he did, and the real problem is for me, or from trump is that they would like to say, look. He did it. He did it. He tried to extort and bribed the Ukrainian president for a favor, and -- but so what? It's not impeachable. It's not a crime, but trump will not allow them to say that because he had a perfect call, and everything is perfect. He did nothing wrong. So they are between a rock and a hard place, the Republicans. They don't know what to do next, and they are spinning around in factual lies. Yeah. That's what I saw. I just saw so much anger and vitriol coming from the Republican side, especially directed at Taylor who if you look at his history, he's such a patriot, and one of the most experienced diplomats we have in this country. It was brought up he graduated fifth out of 100 people from west point. He could have had any assignment, but decided to enlist in Vietnam as an infantryman. Infantryman. That's unimpeachable, and to attack him as -- he's just a fact witness. I thought that was really odd, but it's also odd to try to attack the very crime of bribery because it's in the constitution. Yeah. It's clearly an impeachable offense, and few look at the federal bribery statute, it says that bribery is just seeking or demanding for someone to do something. So it doesn't matter that the aide was eventually released. It doesn't matter that the investigation wasn't done. It only matters that trump was asking them to do it, and so I just don't really understand where the Republicans are coming from with their lines of They are trying to defend trump. But it's indefensible in a Bill Taylor and George Kent are patriots of this country. Yeah. I was really frustrated watching with the way some of them treated them, in particular congressman Ratcliff -- I'm sorry. Class of 800. Did I say 100? He asked him a question, and he said, hurry up. But I only have so much time for myself. It was about them. I'm struggling with this story. We have talked about this on the show for awhile. I grew up in a Republican family, in embassies, walking outside my front door looking at foreign land, and the American flag thinking, I love this country because we are that beacon on a hill. We set the example of what it means to have a strong foreign policy, and that is what the Republican party stood for. I don't understand what is happening right now because these Republicans that are up there, you don't have to be for actually impeaching the president, but at least admit that what he did was wrong. At least come out and say -- at least say -- They can't. I just said, they can't do it. It is an impeachable offense. Hold on.

