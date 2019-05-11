Transcript for Jane Fonda defends her environmental activism arrests

No, but this isn't a new cause for me. You know, we've been together on environmental issues for decades and decades. Everything old seems new because we are fighting fights that we fought and corrected and now we're having to go back and do this again. You've been arrested four times so far and you spent the night in the joint last Friday. Well, it wasn't a prison and it wasn't a normal cell. It was -- I mean a jail. It was a holding for people waiting sentencing and, you know, the conditions weren't great for old bones like mine on a metal slab, but the most, you know, the saddest part of it was seeing how -- because our country doesn't give enough money to resources like social safety nets and mental health institutions, there's so many people in jail, you know, for poverty and racism and mental health issues. All the bad things, yeah. It's only going to get worse as climate gets worse and more and more people are harmed. I'm worried about it every day. So it was sad. And you convinced friends to help you in this mission. Sam Waterston, one of them Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette and Catherine keener have all been in this fight. Yeah. And you've admitted you have a platform, you know, you are an age where you know what you're doing but are you trying to tell the next generation coming up go as far as you can, get arrested, do what you need to do? I'm following what the young people are doing. I'm not telling them. They are inspiring me, not just Greta Thunberg, the Swedish student, but the sunrise movement, the extinction movement, all of these people are leaving school to protest the future that we're taking from them and they're a huge inspiration to me. Seeing these young people carrying the burden of protesting the fossil fuel industry, I say no, we've got to get out there and Jane them. Is there a way to do it without breaking the law? You think of all the peaceful protests that have led to change -- I worry about living in an uncivil society. I agree with you but you know something, climate activists have been doing this for 40 years. We've been writing articles and we've been giving speeches. We've been putting the facts out to the American public and politicians and we've marched and we've rallied peacefully and the fossil fuel industry is doing more and more and more to harm us and our environment and our young people's futures and so we have to up the ante and engage in civil disobedience which means risking getting arrested because it's going to require more and more people like all of you in the streets demanding. Even the scientists, you know scientists are kind of nerdy and neutral but even the scientists, the climate scientists are saying we're not going to be able to turn it around. We have 11 years to avoid catastrophe and we can't do it unless people mobilize by the millions in the streets, folks out there. You know Jane, I know I'm part of the media but I blame the media a little bit too because like just yesterday -- Don't blame anybody except the fossil fuel industry. They try to make us feel guilty, you know what I mean? I'm not saying the media is responsible for pollution. I'm saying that the media is not covering this the way they should. Yesterday the U.S. Announced it will formally begin withdrawing from the Paris agreement deal and trump is rolling back Obama era regulations of coal pollution. Every time you open the paper, there it is, we're all going to be Flint, Michigan because of this guy. There's bigger problems with fossil fuel in the world, with China, but this guy is a convict on this topic. And my question is -- He gets all his money from fossil fuel people and his cabinet is all oil. All we talk about is this impeachment issue which I agree is an interesting issue and we want him out but I don't think this particular -- this is an existential threat. It's front page news. Not really. I think if it was more out there, people would be more concerned. That's why I'm doing what I'm doing. Good for you. To try to keep it on people's minds among all the noise. I watch CNN all day long and I don't hear this topic. It is an urgent crisis and we have very little time and this has never happened to human-kind before where we have this ticking time. Listen, I remember what L.A. Looked like before it cleaned up. You couldn't see your hand in front of your face. Eyes burning. That's right. And I remember what the rivers looked like before folks said, hey, listen, all this sludge and crap that you're dumping in the river that's coming into my house through these pipes that are 14,000 years old, you know, people really busted their behinds to make this begin to happen. And so see us come as far as we've come only to reverse course mes me wonder, if not us, who? What do you mean? If we don't get out there -- Oh, we are the last We're it. -- Who can make the difference between life and death of the planet. Yes. And whether or not the planet is habitable. We know because we remember. There are folks of a certain age that remember what stuff looked like before people got ahold and stuff no more. Yeah, that's right. We know what it looked like. Didn't they correct the hole in the ozone layer as a matter I believe they corrected it. It can be done. We have the technology. The green new deal lays out a framework for how to move forward to a wonderful future.

