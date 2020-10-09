Transcript for Jane Fonda praises Newark New Jersey’s police reform efforts

So Jane, in June, you and a couple of other people like lizzo and John legend signed an open letter in support of what they call defunding the police. Now that's a phrase that is, I believe, misunderstood and used against the correct people. Can you explain what that actually means so that people understand defunding police doesn't mean you're going to eliminate the police force? Well, a very good example of what it looks like is Newark, New Jersey where they created a community team to go door to door and check on people and take care of people and find out what's wrong, and if there's a problem, they go in before the police do and kind of suss it out. It's kind of -- it's so that the police force -- it's led by the community. The police comes in when needed. You don't totally do away with the police, but there's not these humongous amounts of money that are going to fund the police that instead should go to -- to the community needs, and that in itself will help reduce trouble and rising -- riseups -- uprisings and crime, and it's working very, very well. That's what we mean. We're not talking about doing away with the police. We're talking about recon reconfiguring it and having communities take the lead. Why don't we call it reconfigure the police instead of defund the police? It's a volatile phrase and causes disruption and misunderstanding. It's like the words feminist and liberal which has been taken over by the right wing in this country to make it a negative thing. They've done the same thing with this. You and I are white and this is a moment in history when we have to sit back and take our cues from movement for black lives. I agree. I agree. They decide what they do, how they do, and how they name it. Okay, but you have been part of -- okay. I go along with that. Listen. It's fine. You have been apart of the social justice movement since the '70s, so how do today's protests compare to what you have experienced over the decades, Jane? Yeah. Well, social media changes everything, you know, it has its bad parts, but it's kind of wonderful when you are an organizer and you are trying to pull together demonstrations, protests and uprisings. So that changes, but also I think that a lot of the movement for black lives and black lives matter is led by women, and they lead with joy. I watched -- joy. I watched the national black convention last week. It's the first one since 1972, and it was fabulous, and what was -- what's really impressed me is how joyful it was, and I spoke to Patrice colors who's the co-founder of black lives matter, and she said that's we have to lead with joy, and I think that that vibe believe it or not, that's part of the movement for black lives, makes it more welcoming to people who maybe have never been part of protests and uprisings, and it's what gave the uprisings and continue to give the uprisings such diversity. Also, a lot of people have been kept inside because of the pandemic for so long that they wanted to get out. So that worked in the uprisings' favor, but also I think -- Right. -- The pandemic has also shown the essential workers, most of whom are people of color how miserably treated they have been. They're not paid enough. They have no protections, and yet they are the people that make our lives work smoothly, and I think there's a tremendous feeling of support for them. So I think people were -- people were ready to step out of their comfort zone and do something in solidarity with black lives. So I think it's just been great, and I think it's going to do more than just protests. I think it's going to really lead to things. I don't think it's -- this is not going to go away. No. It's not going anywhere. It's not going anywhere because we all see ourselves now. People now see themselves as being, you know, also on the receiving end of a lot of things. So maybe this is what it -- what it takes. It always takes people to see themselves in order to make a change. It's always so good to see you. I'm just always so proud that I know you. Anyway, Jane fonda's book, "What can I do?" Is out now.

