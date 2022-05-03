Jane Fonda reacts to possibility of overturning Roe v. Wade: ‘It’s unconscionable’

The actress and activist tells "The View" about keeping up her climate change activism during the pandemic, the series finale of "Grace and Frankie" and gives advice to her younger self.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live