Transcript for Jane Fonda reflects on her Vietnam War protest

We are with the most amazing N, Jane foa. Ane, I loved the documentary. I was telling you the Bak it was justoraw, must have been very difficultdo, and in the documentary you talk about Y famously complicated relationship W your father, henryfoa. And Yo say in the documentary, and I was shocked, ias because of your dad that you struggle anorexia and Mia for decades. Can you explaat? Dad tde I W fat. Actual he wld tell me directly. He would tell hisrent wif to tel me to please not wear such a small bathiuir blah blah, blah. He thought I was fat -- How ere you when he first T that? When I started -- 14, you knowand iantedolease him so I figured won't love me S iav to be Reay thin and really good girl, not speak upuch, rtainly don't get gry, gd girl. It'sronic because he had a problem with fat rently becse all fourf his wives had eatdisorders. Ion't knowbout the last one. So tissue. T wasn issue. It was I his family. I had a cousin who told me T erandmother said that heavy wo were il. So tt makes -- it's like, ohdad, he fl for it. It was his condning, it' hisult. It's not my faultither it M a while. Y led Yes, I loved him. Youe had a lot of controversy over the years. Y think? T'sha a lot ofeo love about been a political advocate but especially when comes to Vietnam, that is still a iseor a lot of people. Some have not forve Y for that Hanoi jane,ge tting on the enemy'sn. N't -- I a terrible thing. You talk about than cu let's show a clip of that. I forgethe that we came home. There wasn't a drawer in the house that wasn't pulled out turneder evhing was torn O of the closets. Erifled. Desks were opened. An,omeone had through our house and was done so blatantly D -- I mean, I kn tt it was to scar sware THA I was being allowed T was little attempt to disguise it.thbe the guys in coats with glasses. D you ever think during back? No.you realize that if they're going to allhis trouble it's because whatever you're doing is ef yeah,ade mistakes, but I stop theomng at north Vietnam that probably saved a few or more lives. And Nixon knew itnd tt's W he wand to get me -- I G to accuse her of treas but he couldn't find any evidence and the statedement,ustice department said forget it, go to somebody's really ngs. U know, they say, actors suldn't speak a voice ions and things ke that. It'secause it mattee cause it helps the voice -- lift the voices of ppl aren't famous and aren't heard that to be heard, and so allhese this it just like, Yo not go top, I'm going to dig my and Y'll see, I'll outlas you. You'v apologized for it a fohat photo, right? I apologize for theto, bet, S. Do you inkou'ven forgiven properly? Other peopl otherngs dung those years and have been rgiven.do you think fairly on that? TRE are sdiers still and flies that Thi that I caused bad things to happen Beuse of that photo. And that makes me sad becau itmeans they don't ly det the war was really about. But do rs they don't make headlines, ere's a lot of ppl who understand the war a huge mistake, . You survived and you're still strong a That's right [ apple look, Yo see this, okay?need that this documenty.yo you're come any me all daylong, wne want to come. Be care what Yo wish for. No, vice-versa too. Because then you'reckith us too, whicheople freaked fonda inive act premierehbo Monday sept 24th. Doouf a favor, check it ou'll be back. Thank you, whoopi. Hi, it's Cheryl hineshere.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.