Transcript for Jason Biggs has a solution for ‘dad bod’

That will be $7,000. J.B. Hi guys. Hi. How are you? How are you? Welcome. Thank you. Thank you for having me. Thank you for the hand sanitizer. It's a pleasure. Welcome back. You haven't been here in a while. I think it's been a minute. I'm so happy to be here. I've been looking forward to this. Excellent. You guys are the best. So you have this new show about you and the children that you've had, these genius children who invent all this crazy stuff. Mm-hmm. You are a new Yorker so you're flying back and forth between California and New York. Yeah. How is that going on the are you nervous? Are you actually carrying hand sanitizer? You need more than that on the plane. I just jump in a vat of it right before I go to the airport. You go the to wipe the seat. Yeah. It's -- to tell you the truth and maybe this is -- maybe I should be a little more concerned but I haven't been too concerned. I mean, I'm taking -- I'm washing my hands. By the way, I have two kids. I live in New York City. I wash my hands anyway, guy. Yeah. I wash my hands. I use hand sanitizer. Maybe a little more aware of it now, especially with the kids and make sure that they're on it but really I haven't changed -- there they are. That was me. They did not want to wash their hands so I took them and threw them in a tub. That's what was happening there. You have to sing happy birthday twice, and by the second rendition of happy birthday, it's annoying already. I'm just saying. Washing your hands. Washing your hands you have to sing happy birthday twice. I had no idea what you were talking about. Neither did I. A story about me singing happy birthday. Unless that's a setup. What's funny though is I thought maybe she -- because my wife Jenny speaks German and the kids speak German and I do not speak German which is fun, and we do sing happy birthday twice, in English and in German. I was like, how did -- did we invite you to the last birthday? I would remember if you were there, joy. You did notice on the plane everyone was washing everything down, right? Yeah. Around wearing masks. Taking the wipes. Not too many masks. We shoot our show on Friday nights and I take a red eye home but it was only for like a three-month period with holiday time in between so it wasn't that crazy but if you want to give me the sympathy I'll take it. We hear that your online shopping habit gets really bad when you're traveling because I'm on planes and I'm like, click, click, Amazon and I have 10,000 packages. We have a picture, I think, that your wife sent. Oh wow. Let me clarify. That's a lot. Amazon too. Don't judge me. It's all hand sanitizer by the way. That was just before I held a hand sanitizer yard sale in front of my building last week. Let me clarify. My shopping habit is always bad. I'm just usually home to open the boxes as they come in. That's the trick. I tried to time it ought that -- out that the boxes would get there when I did and I didn't. So they were sitting there for a little while. It's like Christmas. It's sort of like Christmas. But most of it goes back. I return a lot of it. I might have a problem. You know, you say also that you're pretty vain and that being a dad has really taken its toll on your looks. Is that true? I didn't say it's taken a toll, but geeze. You look the same to me. Thank you. You're always young to me. Thanks, joy. You're like my son. You're like my mom. I'm telling you there's another universe in which that's the case. You should do a show, I would watch that, where you're the mom. Jason, are you getting a dad bod or something? I definitely have a dad bod, for sure. What do you do about it? For starters, I'll put on one of these guys. Spanx. Shapewear. I didn't know they had that. Yeah, they have it. You want to feel? Right on. Oh wow. Listen, I'm not afraid. It just makes me feel a little more confident. I know quite a few guys who wear that. I did a show a couple years ago and the costume designer offered it to me. Now I know why. We're no longer friends, but I was like -- That would be a good business. It's a brilliant business. I didn't know they had that. Yeah, it exists. Let's come up with it. It's a good business, right? Jason, I also don't see any lines on your forehead. What are you going to maybe the dermatologist these days for some shots? I do -- I don't sleep at night. I freeze myself completely. I go into a cryochamber and I stay there until I wake up in the morning. What's her name, the won who ran cosmopolitan, Helen Gurley brown, she used to put her face in ice every morning. Does it work? Not for her. It didn't. Anyway -- No, I haven't done anything. Good genes, although I actually have done cryotherapy. Cryotherapy? Yeah, because I have arthritis. I'm literally -- I literally have the body of a much older person but the looks of a much younger person. But no, I started doing cryotherapy for my back, shoulder and knees and all this stuff and it actually made me feel better in ways I didn't even anticipate. I slept better. I don't know how this turned into a commercial for cryotherapy. Isn't that where you freeze yourself? Yes. Walt Disney. He also has a show, joy. Let's talk about your show. It's called "Outmatched." You and your wife have four kids, three are genius is and one is not so smart. Not so smart. You say the show is a full circle moment for you. Are you also a genius or your kids are a genius? I am a genius obviously but also -- no, I'm anything but. It's been wild for me because my first TV show that I ever worked on was actually on fox, same network, in 1991, 90-91, I was 12, 13. There it is. "Drexel's class" with dabny kolmen, Brittany Murphy. Anyway, I was a kid actor doing this multi-camera sitcom and I would go to school between setups, and now I'm playing the dad 30-something years later, playing the dad -- oh yeah. That's me from set last week. I like the outfit. You were cute. Anyway, it's been really interesting and now I have these kids who are basically in the same situation I was in 30-something years ago and it's really fun to see them experience it. One who's not supposed to be so smart is pretty young. Yeah, she's 8. Yeah, it's really been wild. I've just been feeling very

