Jeff Daniels looks back at ‘Dumb and Dumber' role: ‘He had an IQ of 8'

Daniels shares how he honed his Southern accent for his role in new series, “A Man In Full,” and looks back at getting his start in commercials in the 1970s.

May 2, 2024

