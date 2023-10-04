'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider on breaking barriers and her new memoir

The first openly transgender contestant to win the “Tournament of Champions” said she wanted to present the “full portrait” of herself in “In The Form Of A Question.”

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live