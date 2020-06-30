Transcript for Jill Biden: ‘We need women of color in every level of government’

Anyone can see that you and your husband are true partners. I would imagine that he seeks your counsel on many things. Amy klobuchar dropped out of being considered for the vice presidency and urged Joe to choose a woman of color as his running mate. Do you agree choosing a black woman at this time in our country would be appropriate at this moment? First of all, I want to say I'm thrilled that he decided that his running mate would be a woman and, you know, we -- I think we need women of color in every level of government, in every branch of government and especially on the supreme court which Joe committed to do, put a woman of color on the supreme court. Joe has to, you know, look at all the choices. He has to listen to our -- the committee that was set up and -- but most importantly, I think he has to look for someone who has the values that he wants in a running mate and especially the values in governing just like he had -- he and Barack had Joe was the last one in the room. Whoever she is will be the last one in the room. Jill, as everyone knows politics is a really ugly game. During the primary senator Harris who is rumored to be a frontrunner for the vice president attacked Joe's record in an early debate. You said it was, quote, a gut punch. I appreciated your candidness. Anyone who attacked my dad, I held a grudge for years. For me it would be a hard thing to get over. Have you cleared the air about that incident? Just personally, how important are personal relationships to you and Joe going forward in this huge endeavor? I know it was hugely important to my family and my dad regretted not choosing Joe Lieberman as his running mate for the rest of his life. Gosh, I've been in politics with Joe for 43 years. A lot of people say a lot of things about my husband. My son was in politics. As a mother I think that hurt so much more. You know, it's politics. You get over it. You just move on. You have to, right? You can't just keep harboring ill will. So, I mean, it's just part of what politics. You're a bigger person than I Jill, you wrote an amazing new children's book about your husband's life called "Joey," which we're going to talk about more in a few minutes. You write about restoring the soul of America. Can you remind people who may have forgotten what the soul of America actually means? Sure. You know, whoopi, Joe really didn't plan on running for president, but, when he saw charlottesville and he saw people torches in hand coming out of those fields and he heard our president say, oh, there are good people on both sides, Joe said that's it. He wasn't going to put up with that. That's not who we are as we have to restore the dignity of Americans. You know, that's what's important, who we are as people, kind people, people who are accepting of others. So that's what the soul of America is, to return to decency and that's what Joe is trying to do with his candidacy.

