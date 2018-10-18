Transcript for Jill Soloway on Kavanaugh, the women's movement and 'Transparent'

The emmy-winning series "Transparent" was groundbreaking for the transgender community. Now the show's creator has written a very personal memoir of transformation that's also a manifesto on life in the me too era. Please welcome the author of "She wants it: Desire, power and toppling the patriarchy," Jill Soloway. You created the show "Transparent" that broke so many barriers for the transgender community, and interestingly, you have since gone through your own personal journey. Yes. You don't identify as a woman. You don't identify as a man. Tell us what you're going through. Yeah, so it's called a nonbinary identity. Actually, a lot of the youth are doing this, the kids, the Instagram generation, a lot of people under 25 identify as nonbinary. It's becoming more and more common. It basically means the word trans means bridge. Some people stay on the bridge, sort of a little bit of neither, a little bit of both. Jill, you're one of the founding members of time's up. Yes. So much has happened over the past year with the me too movement and a lot of men have been under scrutiny. We just saw this thing with Kavanaugh happen. Yes. And even when people believe the woman, and you know, many people will say I believe her and one of the things they're saying is I believe her but -- this is from the right wing. I believe her but it must have been somebody else, even though she says she's 100% sure. Even with all of that, this guy still got in. Yes. What do you say to that? The book is about consent and about this journey that I went on. I used to identify as a woman, femme, feminine and I realized as I let go of some of the more feminine aspects of my life that the more female you are, the more femme, the less trusted you are. Because the way you look now? What we watched happen with Kavanaugh and what patriarchy is is men corroborating one another's reality. You had Susan Collins go along with it also. A lot of women go along with powerful men because, again, patriarchy. When you're trying to get power, if you don't have power, you're going to go along with the people who have it, so that means men. That means white people have so much more power than everybody else. Women people, people of color, queer people, trans people are always going to have to go along with the powers that be. Unless we shake up the system. That's what we're doing now. We got to shake it up. I read your book and you're such a terrific writer and a personal writer and you write very honestly about how you reacted when accusations were lodged on your own show against Jeffrey tambor, the star of your show. You wrote this, I wanted so badly for it to all be a big misunderstanding and I was wondering if there was an amount of money that could put an end to all of this before it got out of hand. Yeah. Explain that. Well, I say like in the morning I was at time's up meetings and we were blue sky creative, what do we want to put on the wall, writing on post its unlock all ndas. I was furious about the idea of ndas. Hush agreements. Women have been paid millions more for hush agreements than for really telling their own stories. Of course when it happened on our show, I, as the producer of a show, as somebody who was doing some of the first pieces of content around trans people, a show that's distinctly jewish about my family, a sort of vulnerable story, for me of course my first reaction was this can't be true, I don't want it to be true. What was Jeffrey accused of? Inappropriate sexual behavior. Which he denies by the way. Yeah, he does deny that. What's your journey been like just in terms of how people treated you, how accepted you've been through all of this? Very, very lucky. I feel like I have a huge amount of privilege being white and having come from -- having been raised this gender meaning that I was raised as a girl and treated as a girl and so obviously having a huge amount more privilege than people who transition later in life. I actually have found it to be really kind of an invigorating journey. It was all these sort of little things for me, as a show runner, as a writer, it would be time to do press for "Transparent" and it would be like, okay, Jill, two hours in hair and makeup. We were talking about it before. I would have to transform to be able to speak about things that were funny or interesting. I had to turn into this other person that I wasn't. And I was going -- thinking like, I know J.J. Abrams isn't doing this, Judd apatow isn't doing this. I'm the same with them. I wanted more time to engage in ideas and to think and I didn't want to turn into this person. -- Out the door. Exactly. Cool glasses, call it a day. Your show, "Transparent," is so fantastic. We all love it. But I wonder, what does the show look like without Jeffrey tambor? Great question. We're really excited, Amazon has actually given us an opportunity to do a season finale movie musical. So we're doing a musical. My sister has been vite writing songs for the past few years about this family and about our family and we're really excited to be able to transition the show into a new mood and a new mode and up, up and away. Sounds interesting. Exciting. That is amazing. Jill Soloway, thank you so much for telling your story. Jill's new book "She wants it: Desire, power and toppling the patriarch," is available now, and everyone in our audience is going home with a copy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.