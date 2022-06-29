Jo Koy on breaking barriers in Hollywood with new film ‘Easter Sunday’

On "The View," the comedian gets emotional talking about how Whoopi Goldberg inspired his career, discusses the Filipino cast in his film and opens up about his past relationship with Chelsea Handler.

