Jodie Turner-Smith on joining the Star Wars universe in 'The Acolyte'

Turner-Smith talks leading a coven of witches in the new Star Wars spinoff and why she made headlines for her outlook on divorce.

June 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live