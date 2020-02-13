Transcript for Joe Biden: ‘Presidents can’t hold grudges; you gotta heal’

Jill bidden. We talked earlier about the justice department keeping up this investigation into hunter and Lindsey graham who was a friend of yours. He strongly supports that investigation is what we're hearing. What do you have to say to him about that? Look, Lindsey and John McCain and I were friends. Lindsey asked me when I was chairman of the foreign relations committee would I travel around, invite him to come with us and travel a lot with your dad and Lindsey, and I don't know what happened because the way he dealt with the attacks on John after he passed away -- John and I would argue like hell. We would go at each other but John was completely, thoroughly, honorable, decent man, would never do anything -- No, no, I'm not just saying it. And I don't know what happened. I honest to god don't know. South Carolina. I think that's it but it even surprises me. Look, some things you have to do aren't worth the job. That's right. Anyway, I have to admit to you it's a disappointment but it is what it is and there's nothing there but this is all to try make it sound like trump had some rationale for doing what he did. He violated the constitution. Every single person who testified acknowledged he did that and now they say it doesn't matter that you violate the constitution. Yeah. He just weaponized the presidency. I think Lindsey graham should be ashamed of himself. Yeah. Well, everyone knows, I think at this point, that your family and both of you have brought me so much comfort. He died of the same disease that your son beau died of in a horribly ironic twist of fate. I feel my dad sometimes. I don't feel him all the time but I feel him when I really need him. Do you feel beau on the campaign trail? I think I feel him every day. There's not a moment -- there's not a day that I wake up, I open my eyes that I don't think of beau. He was a big part of our campaigning. I mean, I would call him all the time, beau, you got to talk to dad about this, or this is happening or that's happening. He would be like, okay, mom, okay, okay. I look to him for a lot of advice and support. So I think we miss him, god, every single day. You know the thing I found out and I knew intuitively but beau was -- beau was the go-to guy for the entire family. I remember right after beau passed away my daughter saying -- she had a concern, a problem, she said dad, I just wish beau were here, I know he can fix it. I thought that was my job. And my granddaughter saying, pop, I wish he was here. Beau was hunt's 13th rib and beau was my soul and hunt's my heart. I mean, he was, you know as I said before and I wasn't trying to be nice, I mean, beau should be the guy running for president. But you know, you can't stand by though and let a guy like trump who's the antithesis of everything we have stood for in our family and this country, you can't let it happen. They asked me the question, I swear to god, every morning I get up and I say I hope he's proud of me because he made me promise we would not walk away, and we're not walking away. You know what, our thanks to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.