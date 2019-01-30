Transcript for Joe Biden says he isn't in a rush to announce a run for president

So there is a ton of speculation about whether former vice president Joe Biden is going to run for president in 2020, but people are going to have to wait to find out because he says he's in no rush to make decisions. So are people just announcing too early? It's unusual. I was reading that the average launch is usually 531 days before the election took place, so it's about a year and seven months before the election. We are now 643 days until the election. Oh, no. That's going to change everything. Obama announced in February. 22 months. Seems early to me. Obama announced in February. You also have to compare Joe Biden who has already aired out we all know any dirty laundry he has. He's got name recognition. Some of these folks like kamala Harris people are just getting to know. She was on CNN, it was the highest rated town hall they've had like that. She raised $1.5 million in the 24 hours after she announced. The question is, I always say the best day for a candidate is the day before you announce because everyone wants you to run at that point and then the minute you say you are, the pile comes on, right? Howard Schultz hasn't announced yet officially. And he won't. You don't think so? Not after what we said to him yesterday. I don't think so. I think everybody is on him now to get out and I think he's going to do it. I certainly hope so. I will say that I disagree actually that a candidate's best day is before the election because my dad's best day is when he won New Hampshire because the momentum started rolling into primaries. It's only a bad day when you end up not winning. Tulsi gabbard in 2020, her campaign manager and a consulting firm, revolution messaging, they're all departing after her kickoff because she had such a messy rollout. Her website wasn't up on time. Her ad didn't go up, her official ad. If you launch poorly, then yes, this is a problem for starting too soon which she did. Juxtapose it with kamala Harris's launch and you see the aerial footage of 35,000 people in Oakland. Her town hall in CNN had the largest viewership for any town hall for a presidential candidate ever. So it's all about the rollout at this point. I don't think it's necessarily about the timing and quite frankly you can be dead on arrival if you have a campaign that has a failure to launch. I don't know, I just want to get through the new year. It's only January. I don't want to think about what you're doing or what who's going to be -- Next year? For myself, I always like things to come out in March, April because then I'm sort of ready. I'm ready to pay attention. I'm ready to do due diligence, so for me I like a later layout but I'm never going to do this so that's just me. I need my tieoff political fix in my vain. I think I might have an issue. I'm completely addicted to the elect cycle. I love it. For politico, this is the super bowl. It just started. We also have social media when we didn't have that. When my dad ran Twitter came out for the first time and that's when my sisters and I learned how to do it. Now when you announce it's all day every day, 24 hours. How far into it did he announce? June 21 because it was my dad's birthday. Four months after traditionally. All I know is that if Joe Biden runs, I -- I would vote for Joe pesci this guy. What about Howard Schultz? No, I will not vote for Howard Schultz. Joe Biden I think has a very good shot and I think it's very smart of him to wait because let everybody's dirty laundry come out ahead of it and he can come in smelling like a rose. Of course, he smells like a bouquet compared to trump as it is. But Biden is my name at the moment. I like Biden kamala on a ticket. He's leading in the field. Go ahead. I think it's interesting what you were saying about George Shultz, not to like -- Howard. Howard. Excuse me. George Shultz is another man, sorry. I will say after yesterday that's how memorable he really was as a candidate. If you come here, there's been some interesting candidates that have been not officially announced but they come on here and there's some people -- not to keep talking about kamala, but we were impressed with the way she handled herself on the show. There are some people that come on the show and I'm like this interview can't get over soon enough. If you can't make it on this show, it's probably not great. In Howard Schultz's case, I don't know if the media is beneficial. Didn't your father choose I time that was significant to him? It was his dad's birthday. I felt differently about Howard Schultz. I felt that he, again, is very different than a Donald Trump. He's a very ethical business person. Successful. He's successful. He's never filed for bankruptcy. He's someone that is from the projects in Brooklyn who has an incredible story, who built his business from the ground up, who gave health care to even part-time Starbucks employees. I feel that his heart is in the right place. Free education to his employees. I think it's like comparing apples and orangutans if you're trying to compare Howard Schultz to Donald Trump. He's a good person. As he said yesterday, he could single handedly elect trump if he ends up running as an independent candidate. No shade to him but this is "The view." You have a lot more political experience than he does. I have government experience. You have government experience. At this point I want someone with government experience sour -- so you are more appealing to me than he is. I mean that in a kind way. Government experience to me in service is important right now. It does matter. I always like someone who knows the players and knows how to negotiate because that's huge. Whoever puts their hat in the ring, I commend them for that. It's hard. People are -- It's also a blast. I would like people to stop saying this is the darkest thing ever. The greatest times of my entire life were watching my dad run for president both times and being a part of it is a blast as well. I don't want everything to feel dark. Meghan and I both lived in New Hampshire for a while and I fell in love with the people there, I fell in love with the process. So if you're willing to put yourself in that situation, good for you, good for you, because you're wanting to make this country better. Would you ever run for politics having seen it up close? Not right now. The environment is too stream. She's having twins. She ain't running. I just want to eat pizza right now. Once you see it up close, once you see how the sausage is made, would you have be involved? I would love to be in a war room again to help somebody win. I love as you know, I love the game. There's a winner and a loser. It's clean. There's a Victor and there's a loser and I love it. Sometimes. The electoral process, as much as people don't like it -- Don't let me go there again with the popular vote. But I still believe in the

