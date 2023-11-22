Jojo Siwa reveals tattoo dedicated to her time on ‘Special Forces’

The singer, dancer and social media personality shares why her time on the military training show impacted her so deeply and reflects on her experiences growing up in the spotlight.

November 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live