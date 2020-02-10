Transcript for Jon Karl: America is in for ‘period of real uncertainty’

What is the mood at the white house, and can you give us a timeline of the events maybe so that we know exactly what happened this past week? Sure. Well, first of all in terms of the mood, there's a real effort right now to try to portray this as business as usual. The president is doing fine, and he's going to work while he's in self-isolation, in fact, the chief of staff mark meadows who has spent by the way, a lot of time -- a lot of quality time with the president and with hope hicks just came out of the west wing, spoke to reporters. By the way, he came out not wearing a mask talking to reporters in front of the west wing even at this moment and was talking about the stock market and how great the economy in his mind is going, and he's in good spirits, but I've got to tell you that the ground truth of this is that the white house and the white house staff are really, really rattled. This is something that has really frankly freaked them out. They're concerned about the president's health. They're concerned about hope hicks who by the way I'm told is quite sick. They -- meadows did acknowledge that the president is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, not just the positive test, but he has symptoms. He said those are mild symptoms. Of course, there's a real question of exactly what you can believe in terms of how they're characterizing this, but this is something that has the white house rattled, concerned about their health, concerned about the president's health and concerned about when this means for the campaign. Jon, you know, I believe firmly that this is a national security risk and issue at this point. So I do think that we need information about the president's health. We know that president trump has not been transparent about his health in general, and he has admitted that he downplayed this virus so people wouldn't panic. Now does this mean that he will downplay his own symptoms? How can we trust any of the information that is coming out of the white house? I personally would prefer to hear information from doctors. Not necessarily his physician, his personal physician, but maybe physicians at Walter reed or Dr. Fauci. Sunny, the sad truth is we really can't trust at face value what comes out of the white house on this. I think we have to ask the questions, and we will continue to do so. We will try to verify all the answers that we get, but there has been so much misinformation that has gone out, you know, about the virus, about the pandemic, about things like voter suppression. It's really hard to know what to believe, and it's a very distressing thing to say as a white house correspondent. I have had the opportunity to cover four different presidents, and I have been in that briefing room. I have been at the white house during some very tense moments, some moments of, you know, where national security was at stake, and you had to depend on what was being told to you from the podium by white house officials or by the president, and with this, I think that we, again, we need to ask the questions, and then we need to verify and double verify everything we are told. Jon, I'm looking on social media and I'm seeing, you know, to your point, to your previous point, I'm seeing some people reacting with skepticism and disbelief. Some people think this is a play for sympathy or to distract from what's been a very, very bad news week for the president. So what would you tell Americans who are skeptical and disbelieving? What's -- how do you think Americans should be reacting to this news from the white house given everything we know? Well, you know, Ana, I think that one of the sad things that we have seen happen in our country over the past four or five years is we have seen -- I talk in my book at length about a war on truth that has been waged, to the point where you have -- we have kind of become a nation of conspiracy theorists. You have people who will not believe anything that is coming out of the white house for the reasons that I described, and then you have another part of the country that won't believe anything that they read in a newspaper or see on a show like this, and everybody is everybody is disbelieving. A degree of skepticism is always warranted, but now you have a paint where people just don't know what to believe. So my advice would be listen to what is said, and verify. Go to trusted and reliable we will be asking questions at the white house, and there are a lot of them. I, you know, for instance, I want to know what is happening in terms of the white house staff, the west wing. I mean, CDC guidelines would say that if you came in contact with somebody who had coronavirus, you need to quarantine for 14 days. Who is going to be quarantining at the white house? What kind of precautions will be taken? Mark meadows said, hey. I had a test. I'm fine. We know that the tests can sometimes be wrong, particularly the rapid tests they use at the white house. They can be wrong as much as 20% of the time. You can have the virus and it cannot show up on the tests for a period of time. So what, you know, what is being done here, and who else has been affected? Biden and trump were together on the same stage just three days ago. Chris Christie said this morning that he was in the room for trump's debate prep and no one was wearing a mask. We also saw the trump family in the debate audience with no masks. How worried is the Biden campaign with the possibility of spread? Well, the vice president and Jill Biden -- Dr. Biden are both going to be tested. I think there is concern there. You know, this is a situation. They were at the debate. They were separated. They were more than 6 feet apart, but we all saw that debate. There was a heck of a lot of -- not just talking, but yelling going on in that debate, and I think there is concern. If I were Chris Wallace, I would be concerned as well. These are -- these are real concerns, and, you know, we'll see and hopefully the Bidens are just right. Hopefully the president recovers here, but we are in for a period of real uncertainty.

