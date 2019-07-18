Transcript for Jon Stewart slams Rand Paul over 9/11 bill delay

Kentucky senator Rand Paul is one of the two Republican senators along with Utah's Mike Lee who blocked a vote on the 9/11 victims compensation fund, and Jon Stewart went on Fox News last night to call out their hypocrisy. Take a look. It's absolutely outrageous, and pardon me if I'm not impressed in any way by Rand Paul's fiscal responsibility virtue signaling. Rand Paul presented tissue paper, avoidance of the $1.5 trillion tax cut that added hundreds of billions of dollars to our deficit and he stands up at the last minute after 15 years of blood, sweat and tears from the 9/11 community to say that it's all over now. Now we're going to balance the budget on the backs of the 9/11 first responder community. And just to say, Mike Lee also voted for the tax cut too. Yeah. So how can -- It's why people hate libertarians, is this. It's an example of this honestly because they get so out in front of their skis and ideologically pure they don't see the forest for the trees. Give 9/11 responders whatever the hell they want, please. On any level. Over our fourth of July break, the fireman Louis Alvarez died, and if you see the picture what he looked like on 9/11 and then testifying, he's only 53. He died soon after giving this testimony I believe two weeks after, and he was with his son giving an interview on Fox News and he said, my son is not going to have a father and he deserves better than this, as do the rest of the 9/11 responders. It is un-american, and unpatriotic. Rand Paul, I have never liked you, but this is a disgrace on every level. I never liked him. I didn't. He's a hypocrite. A lot of these people think the attack on the world trade center was an attack on New York. There's some idea -- Ridiculous. You know what I mean. It's an attack on the united States. If the world trade center happened in Kentucky, it would have been an attack on the United States. They have this idea it's some kind of New York thing that happened I have a feeling and the other thing is first they give tax breaks to these multimillionaires and then they have a deficit. They keep borrowing money. They keep borrowing and they'll start saying, we have to cut back on what they call entitlements. Social security, and unemployment. They're voting for this. That is the trick that they pulp. Can we just point out, maybe it wasn't on 9/11, but who do you think came to save you when that man was shooting at you? That was a responder. Yeah. That's who comes -- that's who comes and does all of this. What the hell, man? What are you talking -- what are you doing? You know? Louis Alvarez was NYPD. What's so despicable is he voted for that massive tax cut for the wealthy and he's saying we don't have enough money. If you look at it, the deficit because of that tax cut ballooned from $225 billion to $319 billion. It's going to go up. I would like to point out that funding bill was co-sponsored by ilhan OMAR, the woman who allegedly hates America. Thank you. Thank you. Can we always remind people new yorkers died on 9/11, and people from all over our country died. Not all white, not all you or all the people that folks are talking about. The people who ran some of the shops in the world trade center were some of the really finest people. You saw them every day. They would be there, and their families have been devastated also. This was not -- this is not a color issue. This is not a color issue. It's not a religious issue. This is an issue that we have to take care of, and the people who take care of us, we have got to -- we have got to take care of them. There is no way around it. We have got to do it.

