Jonathan Karl shares bombshells from new book on Trump's GOP influence

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl reads a note from his book, “Tired of Winning,” from an unnamed White House official during Donald Trump’s term.

November 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live