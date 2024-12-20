Jordin Sparks performs 'I’ll Be Home For Christmas'

Sparks joins “The View” co-hosts to discuss her new album “No Restrictions,” hosting the show “Roller Jam” and her upcoming tour.

December 20, 2024

