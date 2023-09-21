José Andrés shares inspiration behind World Central Kitchen and new cookbook

The chef and philanthropist discusses his current efforts in Ukraine and Hawaii and “The World Central Kitchen Cookbook,” which features recipes from disaster sites across the globe on “The View.”

September 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live