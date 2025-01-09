Journalist James Longman opens up about family history of mental illness in new book

ABC News Chief International Correspondent James Longman tells “The View” how mental illness has impacted his family and shares his message of hope from his new book, "The Inherited Mind."

January 9, 2025

