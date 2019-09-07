Transcript for Joy Behar's favorite books for summer 2019

So all week long we're sharing some of our favorite summer reads in a series we like to call "Ladies get lit." Today it's time for moi. The books I chose hold special meaning for my. First of all this book, I love this book, I love "Becoming" by Michelle Obama. Yes. It's a great book. It's such a warm -- you know, when she was first came here I believe it was back in, when is it, 2008 she co-hosted with us. We even have a picture of that one. See with fist pump. She was the most charming, most warm, adorable person I thought. She's incredible. In is book she shares the experiences that shape her from her childhood in the south side of Chicago to her years as an executive to the time she went with Obama in the white house and divides the book into three part becoming me, becoming us and becoming more. The first part deals with Michelle early days through prince ton and Harvard law school. She's really senator to her career as a lawyer when she first met Barack Obama. That's like a really romantic part then she focuses on their romantic relationship and the beginning of her husband's political career ending on election night. That's the end of it. Okay, I'm going to jump to the next book running out of time already. The second is called "Fear" by pulitzer prize winning journalist of Bob Woodward of watergate fame. You know it'll be legitimate because this guy is the real deal. There is no fake news. This is real and I'll just read you a couple tidbits. He draws from hours of interviews, when talking about the president trump's former chief of staff John Kelly is quoted as saying he's an idiot. We're in crazytown. Are you giving them both Oh. And I want you to love them as much as I do so you're all going home with a copy. Have a great day, everybody

