Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court

Co-hosts Jot Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and guest co-host LeAnn Rimes react to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becoming the first Black woman ever confirmed to sit on the nation’s highest court.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live