Judy Blume says it was the right time for the film adaptation of her classic novel

Blume, who joined "The View" along with "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" director Kelly Fremon Craig, said "everything just fell into place" for the new movie based on her 1970 novel.

April 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live