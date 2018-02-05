Transcript for Kanye West suggests slavery was 'a choice'

So I have to imagine that it takes a lot to freak out the people at TMZ live. I know. Kanye west managed to do that because he said something that caused such an uproar yesterday. Even a TMZ employee had to call him out on it and say, whoa. Well, wait a minute. Take a look. You hear about slavery for 400 years. 400 years? That sounds like a choice, like, you were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all? While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you have earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice. Kanye followed up by tweeting, to make myself clear, of course, I know slooifs did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will, but my point is we stayed in that position. Even though the numbers were on our side, that means we were mentally enslaved. Kanye, look. There are -- there were laws that were put in place that said we were less than human. So when you have laws that say you are less than human, they don't let you in the room. They don't let you in the door. You were meant to live in a different way. Like an animal oftentimes. So you have to keep in mind that as we come around and fix these laws and say, listen. It's not okay for you to tell me I can't vote. I'm going to fight, and white folks got on board, and everybody got on board and said, we're all American citizens and should be able to vote. That should be able to change. You change the laws and you change the mentality. You can't pretend people were, like, I'm going to say here because this feels really comfortable for me. No. There are systematic problems in place that came from slavery, and people are fighting every day, and the idea that trump was speaking to the working class or Kanye could understand an average person of color's experience in a day is not lost on me, but I think the problem is you have to know history to make sure it doesn't repeat itself. Yes. And you can debate the why something happened, but you can't debate the what happened. Last year when I was in Charleston, I went to a plantation. And it was in the middle of nowhere, you know? So it really looks like it would be very difficult to escape, and if you did try to escape -- he talks about 400 years and nobody escaped I guess. People tried to escape all the time. They were killed. They would get caught, killed, shackled, beaten up and brought back. So for 400 years, it was impossible T system. Very few escaped and probably with the help of some good samaritans here and there. And like Harriet tubman. The railroad. For me what is so dangerous is he is, one, ignoring the history, but more importantly, ignoring the fact that there is this institutionalized racism that exists today. I'll never forget what my father told me. I was born in '68, and he said, you are the first person in our family that has full civil rights and he told me that ten years ago. I thought, my god. I'm 40 years old and I'm the only person in our family that enjoys the -- The first. The first that enjoys the full promise of our constitution of our flag. Are you kidding me? So the fact that Kanye west is being taken literally by people, you know, that he is a spokesperson for African-Americans, I think is really disturbing. Really, really disturbing. Yeah. But yesterday when I was watching it, I was actually at home with a friend, and we actually stopped what we were doing to watch it because it was trending on Twitter and it looked to me like someone having some kind of breakdown on reality. He talked about being addicted to opioids and having liposuction, and being compared to his brother, and it was hard to watch. Reminded me of Britney spears when she was shaving her head and with the umbrella. I think from a compassionate standpoint, this doesn't look like someone who is well to me. On a different note for the politics of this, I appreciate when people involved in their politics, if he has come to a place where he -- I don't know. Believes in strong national government and individualism, that's fine. Have a sitdown, calm conversation about your ideology that is easily accessible for us to understand. I'm a political analyst and I did not understand what he was saying. Candace Owens came on and said, public platforms I believe in have nothing to do with what you are saying whatsoever and I'm an expert. Kellyanne Conway talks and I don't understand what she is saying either. It's not just -- In this case, I mean the thing -- the interesting thing about all of this is it's, you know, when you say that, that is, like, red meat for some folks. Yes, it is. When you say, you know, basically, get out of that mentality, but, you know, it's not just a mentality. There are things that went into this that got us here. Now if you want to talk about ways we can get out of it and how we as a nation, can fix this or attempt to fix it, because at one point, I think we all thought, well, we got that kind of down. We didn't totally get rid of racism and all that stuff, but we, you know, there is stuff you know you can't say to me. There is stuff I know I can't say to you, and now we're back at step one. I will explain all this again. It completely undoes all the progress. As a whole for the nation, we're back to step one because these are things -- Can I ask a question? Yeah. I thought, what if he had been on here and done that? What? If he came on this show. I'm surprised TMZ didn't try to stop it or at least say, you just said something really insane about slavery. What was his name? Van? He did push back and certainly, if he sat here and said that, he would get some pushback. I was talking to my son about it last night, and he said, well, I think he is just stunting because he has an album coming out. That makes it more dangerous because he is using slavery and the oppression of African-Americans to profit. Is this a stunt? What got me was when you said, you know, your dad told you you were the first. I cried. I grew up in it. I did not. I wasn't born into it. I was not born into civil rights and I always think, you know, this has been around since -- no. I watched with my mother, and I watched with the nation when people saw what was happening down south, you know, when people were turning on fire hoses on little kids who were with their parents because they wanted to vote as Americans. This is the stuff we're trying to fight. You can finish. You're right. Did you want to talk more about it? I was basically going to speak to the idea that there is always a setback to African-Americans. There has been and, like, right after slavery became illegal, later on there were Jim crow laws where you had to use a certain fountain and couldn't vote. You had to go to certain schools. And the prison pipeline right now. We have to fix that now in this nation, and we should be vigilant. Well, yeah. We'll be right back.

