Transcript for Kathy Griffin says she is taking back her apology

I sincerely apologize. I'm just now seeing the reaction of these images. I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it. I've made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I ask your forgiveness. That was comedian Kathy griffin 0 apologizing for her infamous photo shoot holding the decapitated likeness of the guy in the white house. She made powerful enemies but she's not really, you know, taking it very hard anymore. She's telling us how tough things got and how she's going to, you know, come through it. She's going to get back on the road and keep on rolling. Please welcome back the fabulous Kathy griffin. Thank you, ladies. Thank you, thank you. Thank you. Thank you, thank you. I'm here. I'm alive. I'm just glad to be alive. I can't believe it's been a year since this. I know. It's a year this month that that picture was released. Right. And we already -- What a year it's been. Yeah, I take the apology back. Yeah. Okay. We're going to need that ding that bell if that happens again. Don junior and Eric or Eddie Munster and date rape. I'm not holding back on this family. This president is different and I have been through the mill and so now I'm back on the road. I sole out Carnegie hall in less than 24 hours. Kathy, one question about that picture. A lot of people clearly as you said you pushed the envelope. Like most -- People thought I was in ISIS. By the way because you have to find the funny in everything, joy, when my mother called because she watches Fox News and thinks it's real, you know, hear hearing AIDS don't work. I love Sean hannity. When is bill coming back from vacation? She thinks Bill O'Reilly is on vacation. He thinks so too. He never is. So anyway so that day as crazy as it was, I was in a ball sobbing, everything is over, all this other stuff and then I had to spend two hours convincing my mother I have not been recruited by Al Qaeda. I don't think they're taking 57-year-old red-haired irish-american comedians today. She said why couldn't you join another club like stamp collecting. My own mother for two hours thought I was in ISIS. It's funny. So crazy. Do you regret saying you're sorry? I do because that apology was -- I mean, I'm not kidding. I performed in Iraq and Afghanistan. Two places trump has never been and can't find on a map. Of course with my connection with the military I thought of literally Daniel pearl's mother and so I thought, okay, obviously not very many people literally witnessed that horrendous event but when I thought of her I thought, okay, apologize. And then when I found out that I was really just kind of part of the trump wood chipper which Michelle wolf is in now and, you know, I didn't know they had this apparatus already set up before my silly picture of a $5 Halloween Marv and ketchup and wanted to make a statement about what a misogynist he is and the eight years of Obama lynching and nobody said anything, right? That was all okay. Facebook, that was on Facebook. Famous person like you. It wasn't a famous person but people were going to rally with Hillary's head decapitated. They get away with everything. But now you've taken the apology back aren't you frightened they'll go after you again. They're starring today. Why do you do that to yourself. It's important. The first amendment is the first amendment for a reasonment it's the first one also also and also, I mean the thing is this guy just is different. I don't mean to disrespect the presidency. I've been to the white house. I have visited. I, you know, I know -- doing stand-up for so long there was a time in the Bill Clinton days you could make fun of that Monica dress all day long and nobody thought you were a terrorist but now like you said things have gotten not only politically incorrect but this administration and learned it firsthand because I got a call the next day from the department of justice and I was under a two-month federal investigation for conspiracy to assassinate the president of the united States. . Now, you allege that the -- you allege -- I read you allege that president trump was behind the secret service investigation. I do. That he ordered it himself but there hasn't been anything public to suggest he's behind it so -- Ask Michael Cohen. I'm sure it's on his phone. No, I mean I'm just saying first of all, Jefferson Beauregard sessions -- when I was a kid we used to make fun of Jeff sessions. Somehow he's the accidental attorney general. It had to come from him and trump is in bed with the American media folks and "The enquirer." And Harvey Levin was recording my tour cancellations. Not because people wanted their tickets back but the trump folks were robocalls so set up call theaters and do bomb threats. I don't blame the theater owners. They're used to doing "Mamma Mia" and "Stomp" and now it's like I'll bomb Kathy in a very specific -- you can cut my head off -- . When you were doing the tour, which is when the -- You got to laugh. It's so nuts you have to laugh. People were canceling it but you took it overseas. How was it -- 15 countries. Abroad with that investigation going on. It was amazing because, you know, ironically I have have to admit the picture that caused all that trouble and my mom got death threats in her retirement village and my sister did in her hospital and I lost her to cancer. That's why I shaved my head so that's how vicious this machine canbe. So I was put on the interpol list so I was detained at every single airport and, you know, when you have a show in Singapore and they take your passport and you take your device, you're just sitting there and trying to smile. The troops too? Hope you get it back. The troops turned on me too. Everybody did. I wasn't Dixie chick'd -- I lost left, right, mid Do you think you went too far though. No, not now. Now that I see his policy, also it was a mask in ketchup -- I think Bart of it was how early into his administration it was. It was just a few months, I think people had hopes that things would change, that he would grow into the presidency. I got to tell you I found it troubling. I found the image troubling. I hated it when a rodeo clown went after president Obama. I hated it when a friend of mine at univision compared Michelle Obama to an ape and he lost his job so, you know -- Jorge Ramos, even though he had done things like that -- To hold the high ground. Are you saying I was ahead of my time. You know -- Always, always. I've told you when I've seen you in the past and I'm so glad to see you doing it, you are a comic. You are a terrific comic with an incredible record. You've been on TV. You've had shows. You've sold out shows. I don't want you -- I don't want your life, your career defined by this stupid moment and I'm so glad to see you're finally putting it behind you and selling out. Oh, thank you. Thank you. Can we get over it. Oh, my god. Thank you. I just want to live. I just want to live -- That's all I want to do. Turn the page. It take ace long time to come back from this stuff. People -- I found -- When the president comes after you, when that machine comes after you -- Yeah, I mean -- It takes a very -- eight years. I have people saying -- so-called crisis managers saying go away for eight years and then I was negotiating. Sharon stone says goes go away for five yours. Pee-wee Herman says three years. How about you go away. Have you chosen a place of exile? I said -- Personally I'd go to the Amal if I coast. I hunkered down into my house and wrote like crazy. I wrote a pilot that nobody bought but fun to write and made wacky videos. This is a little out there. I actually read one of my death threats on stage because the grammar is just funny. Holden. We want to hear more. Oh. She's coming back. No, she's not coming back but we want to hear more. Our thanks to Kathy griffin. The North American leg of her laugh your head off tour starts in may. She's already sold out Carnegie hall in less than 24 hours. Go to our website and see what city she'll be in near you. Come see me. I have a heck of a story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.