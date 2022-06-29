Kathy Najimy says getting into character for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ was easy

On “The View,” the actress and author discusses reclaiming her iconic role in the Disney film, her new book “My Moment,” and her thoughts on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live