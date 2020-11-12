Transcript for Katie Porter reacts to heated exchange with Steve Mnuchin over COVID-19 relief

But he might find mister Nixon would you start app. Question and I'll ask you others. Isn't it only. Twenty the year 20/20 six yes earn up. Of course it's not 20/20 six how ridiculous to ask me that question or waste our time. Well secretary litigation I think it's ridiculous picture play acting to beyond what you're. When you have actually I had plenty of lawyers at the department of treasury who advised me so there are you a lawyer. Hell yes she's a law there would steam religion. Found out. The hard way and she joins us now to tell us why he's not the only Republican she's coming for right now please welcome. The amazing congresswoman Katie Porter welcome to the view so fabulous. So fabulous so. When you started winds reclaiming my time I was like. So soon. Soon backed up close and this place average as. We all wanted to just scream. At me. I I did scream to the town of massive wild held onto knowledge she's a lawyer did he have any of you do you know where you work. Before he came in sat before you. Well it's unfortunate. But he chose to question my credentials and of course a permanent. The wouldn't hurt when you're trying to have a conversation on behalf of the American people. Why she's trying to make it. Harder for our economy to recover from Coke in nineteen. That's what he's doing and each try not hiding behind. He has legal interpretation. I. Re illegal Indian truck is a thousand. Legions of lawyers to do this so important it shows a personal attack but I'll tell you first. I don't underestimate. I'm probably won't be allowed to go very well for. Their hearts and urging diamond about how. It doesn't go well for them it's best. This present when you bring that white board out I would be shaking in my boots it's not you brought that white board out when I was testifying but congresswoman that confrontation was about the 455. Billion dollars in -- nineteen relief. The Nugent is trying to put back into the Treasury's general fund so the bite administration. Couldn't touch it can't touch it I've said all we have to do so see who was to blame for not helping is follow the money follow the money. Do you agree with. At assessment. Absolutely this money was designated by congress to make sure we can stabilize our economy. And taking away from the Federal Reserve just creates more potential delays and more potential risk the last thing our economy he know Lee. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell all was also a car a twenty. Disagrees. With secretary men kitchen she's the one who would actually be deploying this money. And he believes the economy is not stable and we know all the pirates spring is not stable she cheap money they are including use and state and local governments which is going to be all important Morton. If congress doesn't pass all robust code release. While the current bipartisan proposal doesn't include another round of stimulus checks to Americans instead. It calls for more unemployment benefits now we're seeing lines for food banks across America. And congress dragged its feet long enough so I think we need to get money to people fast. What the checks do that. Should absolutely do not let another reason why we ought to be doing. Disaster relief payments and we should think about it or not stimulus payments according bird on a tingle and stimulating the economy or disaster relief payments what our country suffering right now. Are promised and Don. One reason we should support payments is not only do people need help not only people are hungry or risk losing your house but this responsibility. To. Taxpayers. Money directly to rob the party and government programs can be used. Delays and inefficiencies. In most. She. Harper it will change how to spend money. So so do you have cool about Mitch McConnell for holding. Holding up these negotiations because he won't budge on protecting cooperate corporations that I you say represent the worst examples of disregard for human life. So he protects cooperation among more than people and I write what's going on here tell us. Absolutely. There is no reason to change the law around liability there is no epidemic of lawsuits. Corporation the following basic public health I didn't they're asking we usually under these very uncertain circumstances. There is no liability. Soon we now an ever travel. Yeah so they shoot the business slot on the big corporations want each and I intend for his you're paying contributions. And what does hope do we actually due corporation a license to yell at you in any kind of reckless behavior refused to ITT and nurses for example and not be held responsible for those failures Ricci and not. Until four articulate Liza rats that's what this fight and battle it out about it dollar figure. Out this. Program. I'll its liability issue that senator McConnell seems uniquely an odd Weis he only one. He is the ringleader. Taking corporate donations in the United States congress. Congress on Annan asked switch gears I am I don't want to ask you about his demeanor your brilliance and you have a way of cutting through the nonsense you're very pragmatic. As I want to ask you I've ever heard other politicians. Democrats like President Obama and Jim clad in say using the phrase defund the police was hurtful and this election. Others argue against that there and they feel very strongly about it and they defend its. How do you see what is you are what's Katie porter's cake and what will it take to move the ball forward on police reform. I think any time you're relying kind of slogan you're allowing risks were and I knew you'd need to rethink how you're engaging with your constituents are now you're communicating with Americans. Slogan that. That's who are fighting for justice are using. And it's our job as elected leaders to help bridge and explain. What ASCII or how translate. Irvine California is the safest large city outside is now twelve or fifteen years realm running great how strong public safety protections you're. I had to call 911. Hell oatmeal. Is great owner trained while law enforcement officer showed. Barron reports from officers all so embarrassed. Sensibility. You'd just hurts she everybody safe in her custody anti equal protection under the law and so. Slogan is really don't make sure. Our dollars. A lot of reports are going to accomplish their purpose which is too she law and order to make sure that everyone is justly. Won a lot worse just to meet a law and order system is one that is free. And police brutality.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.