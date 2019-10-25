Transcript for Kellyanne Conway confronts reporter for article mentioning her husband

So top white house aide kellyanne Conway saw a "Washington examiner" report about rumors that she's planning to replace Mick Mulvaney. She thought the article got way too personal, and posted the phone call they had. Take a listen. I have just been wondering why on god's Earth you would need to mention anything about George Conway's tweets and article that talks about me possibly being chief of staff. You just read Twitter. Coming from a powerful woman, don't pull the crap where you are trying to undercut a woman based on who she's married to. He gets the powers from me if you haven't noticed. If it has nothing to do with my job, which it doesn't, that's obvious, then if you cover anyone's personal life, we'll cover them over here. Was kellyanne trying to intimidate the girl, or does she have a point? I like she says, he gets his power through me. Touchy, touchy. She's taking him on and, you know, Conway hates trump more than I do. So that's news. That's news if you are married to somebody who is so diametrically opposed to your position. He wrote an op-ed saying trump was mentally unfit for office, and he tweets more than She says, he gets his power from me. He is a fantastic attorney in his own right. He has argued cases in front of the supreme court successfully, he got an 8-0 opinion that was written by justice Scalia, and he has been a lifelong Republican as well. That suggestion that he sort of is someone who doesn't have his own merit, I think is ridiculous, but the one thing that did bother me about that audio being released is her assistant was on the phone. Her assistant called the reporter and said, this is an off the record conversation, and the reporter agreed it would be an off the record conversation, and then kellyanne took the phone and started speaking to the reporter. If your assistant is your proxy, which generally that's the That's a little -- -- I have a problem with the reporter then divulging this. That's why the media gets this bad wrap. It's not legally binding, but culturally. The assistant is her proxy. That was a low blow. She's usually careful. I agree with you on that, sunny. I think that we should always respect -- when you say off the record, whether that person is treating you unfairly, there should be an understanding. It shouldn't surprise anyone at this table that I have received similar calls from the white house. I have been on the other end of it before. From her? From people at the white house, and again -- From her? When people agreed to be off the record, I respect that, and I want to hear from people from a different perspective because I like to sometimes give people the benefit of the doubt. That's my personality, but this is different. When you are calling people and you are bullying people, that I will not stand for, and I have been on the other end of those calls before too, and if you think I'm going to roll over, and you calling me is going to change my opinion, change the way I talk about things at this table, think again. Yeah. Think again because if anything, it's the total opposite effect. It makes me think they are behind closed doors, nervous, and spinning. If you are content with your life and job right now, you are not sounding like this on a phone call. You are not sounding like this on a phone call. No question. No question about that, it was inappropriate for her to bully that reporter. It starts at the top. You are at the top. The white house is doing that. She's mimicking trump. The apple doesn't fall far from the white house. Come on. I agree with actually everything everyone is saying. Off the record is sacred. As a child of a politician, I literally grew up around journalists. I have known Jake tapper and John Dickerson officiated my wedding and he's a famous political journalist. Martha Raddatz. I can remember being a child, and these are people, real journalists out there that off the record means off the freaking record, and there is a symbiotic relationship between principles and journalists because you feed off each other. The principal wants the story told, and it's the journalist's job to report on it. The ultimate breakdown has started happening because we are now saying all journalists are enemy of the people which I do blame president trump. I also blame the media for when people go and, you know, Jim Acosta touts himself out as a journalist in front of the white house and is clearly someone who wants to be on TV -- That's another thing. Let me finish. The sacred institution between journalists and principals is something we have seen break down completely and burn to the ground in the past two years, and it's something that should be brought back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.