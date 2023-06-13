Ken Jennings on going from 'Jeopardy!' fan to host: 'I feel very lucky'

Jennings tells "The View" co-hosts the inspiration behind his new book, "100 Places to Visit After You Die."

June 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live