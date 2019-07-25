Transcript for Key takeaways from Mueller's testimony

So both sides took very different approaches to their questioning yesterday. Democrats tried to get him to clarify his findings, you be most Republicans kind of came for Robert Mueller. Take a look. The president has repeatedly claimed that your report found there was no obstruction and that it completely and totally campaign exonerated him, but that is not what your report said, is it? Correct. It is not what the report said. Is he Russian intelligence? I can't get into that. A lot of things you can't get into. You can charge all kinds of to people around the president with false statements, but the guy who launches everything -- the guy who puts this whole story in motion, you can't charge him. In your investigation, did you think that this was a single attempt by the Russians to get involved in our election or did you find evidence to suggest they will do this again? They're doing it as we sit Here to help us break down what went down yesterday, please welcome ABC news chief legal analyst, Dan Abrams. Hello. Hey, guys. So you know who in the white house called the Mueller hearings a devastating day for the Democrats and said Mueller did a horrible job. Nancy Pelosi called it historic. So what did you call it? Well, look. I think for the Democrats it didn't give them what they needed, right? The whole point of this -- the whole point of the Democrats calling Robert Mueller was for him to bring this thing to life so it would be the movie of the Mueller report. That didn't happen at all. So in -- just that in and of itself is a loss for Democrats and part of it is their own fault by the way. Mm-hmm. If you would watch the questioning in front of the judiciary committee, a lot of times the Republicans would really go after Mueller, and then at the end of their time, Mueller would seem to want to respond, and a Democrat would be up and instead of saying, can you please continue? They would start with some prescripted thing about the three elements of obstruction, and they completely lost the public I think in that. With that said, this isn't a win for Donald Trump. I mean, you have there again and again, Robert Mueller in essence saying, he's lying. He's lying when he says no obstruction. He's lying when he says, I found no collusion. The answers that he gave to us were misleading, generally not truthful. How is that not a win for president trump? They were very disrespectful, I thought, the Republicans. They have a tendency to be disrespectful to veterans in this country. First it was John Carey, swift voting him, a wounded veteran of the Vietnam war. Then it was Meghan's dad, John McCain. His service to the United States was minimized and made fun of basically by this guy, and now this. A guy who served in Vietnam and president bone spurs did not serve in Vietnam, and they have the nerve to back him instead of this veteran. It really is upsetting. I don't want to hear the Republicans say that they are the most patriotic party anymore. I don't want to hear it. Family values, as long as they're locking up children. I don't want to hear it anymore. Look. I think -- I think you can criticize -- you can criticize politicians who are veterans, right? And you can take them on. They were nasty to him. Well, look. That's true, but keep in mind. He's a Republican. Don't let the people forget. He is a lifelong Republican. There is no evidence that he's a trump hater or an anti-trumper, et cetera, and he's leading the investigation. His testimony would tell you he's not a trump hater. He could have gone in here and done something different than what he actually did. That's true. If he was a trump hater, he wouldn't have in the report said, you know what? I'm not going to decide whether a crime was committed here. You know why? Because if you read the report, it is clear they believe that the elements were there for obstruction of justice. So there is an argument that Mueller did trump a huge favor. Huge favor. But not declaring that in the report. So this idea that he's sort of out to get trump, you know, just doesn't make any sense. Now with regard to his staff, you can have different discussions about that. Dan -- Sorry. Congressman Nadler said Mueller's testimony will have a profound impact, and that's what we were waiting for. But they were calling him frail, low energy and a disappointment. I thought it was daunting he couldn't remember meeting Rosenstein. He didn't know the name of the president who appointed him. I was very surprised at some of his answers and I want to know from you. Give him an Oscar. Oh, you think it was on purpose? Yes, I do. I think he's frail. I don't think he's frail. Did he appear frail when he said, this is all I have to say, and this is what I said. You can call me all you want. I'm not coming back. You made me come back. Oh, yeah. What? I'm sorry, what? Can you repeat the question? Give that man an Oscar. Did it help our hurt? Did it help or hurt who? Mueller. I don't think it was helpful to Mueller. Right? I still have enormous respect for Mueller. As do I. Right. But helpful to what? What does Mueller need help on? He did his job. Because to me he looked like a figurehead. He looked like someone who maybe wasn't adverse at what's going on in the details as someone whose name was on the report. They said there were ten could wants of obstruction, he said yes. But not remembering meeting Rosenstein, and the president who appointed you, that's something. There's a difference between the active involvement in the report versus saying he was a figurehead. There is nothing to indicate he was a figurehead. He talked to anyone sort of involved broadly who knows Mueller, et cetera. There is no way he was a figurehead. He said, I don't want to go to this testimony. I don't want to do this hearing. I'm not going to say anything else that's not in this report. The reports speak for itself, and that's what he did yesterday whether you like his performance or not. He said what he was going to do, and he did it. That's true, and the Democrats didn't get what they needed. They had the burden of proof there. They got what they needed. They got what they needed. Obstruction of justice. It's in the Mueller report. She got what she wanted. All people wanted to hear him do was read it. Which I said, makes no sense. Rachel Maddow and chuck Todd were critical of this. I'm not, but I know a con job when I see one.

