Kim Fields on how 'The Upshaws' pays tribute to iconic sitcoms

The actress talks about the latest season of her show and tells "The View" how new fans are flocking to the 90s hit "Living Single."

February 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live