Kyra Sedgwick returns to the stage in ‘All of Me’

Sedgwick tells “The View” about what drew her to her role in the upcoming off-Broadway play and discusses working with her husband, Kevin Bacon, on-screen for the first time in 20 years.

April 1, 2024

