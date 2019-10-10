Transcript for La La Anthony talks about her son, career and more

Well, we were at Tyler Perry's studios together. Oh my goodness. Oh my gosh. I lost my mind when you got your building. I was screaming the loudest of everybody. Such a magical moment. That whole experience I feel like -- it felt like a dream. I'm, like, that really H happened. Have you ever seen anything like that before? Never. Never in my life. Never in my life, and it's just so hard to describe it and you walked out of there feeling like we should all dream bigger and should be doing more. It was inspiring. You spoke a number of times about the situation in Puerto Mm-hmm. And how proud you are to be part of a generation that won't stop talking. Right. That won't stop. Protesting. They're protesting. Why do you think that young people should be doing more to have their voices heard? Well, I mean I think we sit and complain about the state of our country and different things that are happening, but what are we doing about it? We all have voices and we all have platforms no matter how big or small to use, and use our voices to make change, and that's what the people of Puerto Rico did, and really made an impact there. So I just think -- They got a governor out of office. They got a governor out of office just by using their voice and protesting and being unified and together, and I think we all can, you know, take a lesson from that. You have been working hard your whole life. I loved you as a vj on trl back in the day. Thank you. Before that, you actually were an intern on a radio show. You were pretty young. How did you get that job? So I was I think 15 turning 16. I got a fake I.D. And I lied and said that I was 18 years old because the internship called for you to be 18 and older and I was, like, oh. I'm not about to let age stop me from getting this job. I went to the hood, got a fake I.D., and it all worked out. Did they ever find out? They found out years later. Years and years later. At that point, she was 18. And locked in. So it worked out. This summer you played shay, Brian Austin green's wife on the reboot of "90210." There you were. Before you were on it, did you understand the depths that "90210" had? I understood it, but when people were calling me after I booked the job, saying, this is the greatest thing. In your whole life? In my whole life. This is a big deal, and had a huge following. The reboot was fun. We shot that in Vancouver. It was a good time. You have a son who is 12 years old now. How do you say his name? Kiyan? You posted a picture of him, and he didn't like it, I heard. He doesn't want me to take any pictures of him, and he doesn't want to be in any pictures with me. That's for sure. What if he gives you approval? He never gives me approval. Even yesterday when I took pictures, he goes, don't post whatever you do, don't post That's what I get. I get that. I don't know. They have a right to privacy. Exactly. They don't want to be posted and he says, I can't come inside the school to pick him up anymore. It makes him look like a I was, like, but your mom is cool. He was, like, no, mom. Can you just wait outside? Cool or not, I want you outside. I heard you sent a spy to watch him. What is that about? He had his first little group date where it was, like, boys and girls going to, like, some arcade, and yeah. I sent a spy to just see what was going on. I want to make sure everything was okay. I like that. That's smart, like, another kid? It was my driver. Just hide in the corner. He called me, like, okay. They're drinking sew darks and doing good, and just hanging out. I'm, like, okay. Just making sure. Sounds like something she would do in a minute. That's not a bad move. I haven't done that one yet. I don't have a driver. Paloma's only a year older. Your son is too old for that. He's about to go to college? Paloma's only 13. Let Paloma be. I'm going to fight for her. She's a good girl. Kiyan is a good boy. It's not them I worry about. The other kids. I got to keep my eyes open. I'm about to get a spy. Anyway --

