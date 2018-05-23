Leslie Stahl: Trump's plan to discredit media?

Stahl said that President Trump admitted his intention in attacking the press was to convince people to not believe negative stories about him.
3:33 | 05/23/18

Transcript for Leslie Stahl: Trump's plan to discredit media?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

