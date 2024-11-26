Lindsay Lohan stars in new holiday rom-com, 'Our Little Secret'

Lohan joins “The View” to discuss starring in and executive producing the new holiday movie, becoming a mom and the role that’s still on her career bucket list.

November 26, 2024

