Transcript for Lindsey Graham says ‘key’ to reopening US economy is testing

Trump has a massive ego, and he rated himself a ten. He insisted he's done everything right, unquote. Name everything he's done right. Name three things he's done right, and then I want to hear three things he's done right. Well, okay. The first thing he did, which I think was January 31st, stopped travel from China. The Chinese are the bad guy here if you are looking for a bad guy. I don't want to look for it, but the China travel ban probably saved us a lot of heartache, and he eventually imposed it on Europe, and I think he's followed the advice of Dr. Fauci and birx. On March 13th, he declared a national emergency and imposed the guidelines we have today. I think those were three things that have flattened the curve and kept the exposure in the United States down. On what we need to do better, I think the key to me is testing. I can't really blame the president, but we are struggling with testing on a large scale. You really can't go back to work until we have more tests that shows who has it and who doesn't, and we're beginning to turn the corner on that. Senator, well, I do think that you can blame the president because the trump administration lost about 70 days in the coronavirus battle by downplaying the threats, stalling funds, not getting appropriate testing. No ppe, denying even that Americans were at risk, and trump said, and I quote, I take no responsibility at all. I don't know that that's real leadership. Do you agree with that, that he bears no responsibility as the president of the United States? I think he's done a good job. I blame China. The person you left out here is the Chinese system, not a person, but this virus came out of China. It didn't come out of the united States. The Chinese lied to the world about the nature of the virus. We lost a lot of time, and here's what Dr. Fauci said on February the 29th. I think most of us trust him. At least I do. So he was asked, this is a Saturday morning February 29th, he's on "The today show." People want to go to malls. They want to go to movies. They want to go to gyms. Should we change our habits? And Dr. Fauci said, no. Right now at this moment, there is no reason to change anything you're doing day by day. The risk is low, but it could get greater over time. So on February the 29th, he felt like it was okay to go to a movie or a gym. So I would rather look forward than backwards. Well, senator, in January and in February, our military intelligence did tell this president there was a virus coming out of China, but nevertheless you cited trump's travel ban as an important decision that he made. Many now believe that the virus in New York at least came from Europe, not China, and after -- It did. It did. Trump's ban on travel from China, 40,000 travelers still came into the United States. So how effective was this soft travel ban anyway? Well, I think it was very effective. If you hadn't had a ban, there were exceptions to the ban -- you're right about that, and Europe got affected, but it all came from Wuhan, China, but it seems to be that the New York infection came from Europe shortly after the China ban, he put restrictions on travel. If you want to go look and see, how the ban played in America, most Democrats called the guy racist, xenophobic, overreaction to ban travel from China even with the exceptions. So we'll have a contest in November about how well president trump handled this. We'll have a contest about how well we brought the economy back, and that's what democracy is all about, but right now I'm worried about stopping the spread of the virus. There's a strategy against the virus we're trying to starve it. Social distancing, we're going to bomb it with drug therapies and eventually kill it with a vaccine. So my focus is keeping as many people safe and developing the drugs to lessen the effect of the virus on human beings and eventually a vaccine. Well, since you've mentioned keeping people safe, I do want to say we should start talking about the Chinese government and not the Chinese people so we can make the differentiation. Yeah, that's fair. So people don't start attacking. I just wanted to -- okay. Very good. Meghan? Hi, Lindsey. So we were talking earlier on the show -- Hi, Meghan. According to where you live, your political affiliation, this pandemic is viewed in two very different ways. New York has a record number of deaths and the news is very grim, but in red states and a lot of conservative circles, there's a feeling this might be you're a senator from a red state in South Carolina. What do you think the answer is? Because I was saying earlier, I'm just completely conflicted on whether or not we should continue to shut the economy down in states that are impacted at a lower rate. Well, I'm really -- that's a good question. There's a lot of people on the right saying that the cure is worse than the illness, that the president overreacted. I talked to him two nights ago. I don't agree with that. I think the governor of New York has done a hell of a good job. I think he's explaining every day to the people of New York and to the country what he's doing, and what the mayor of new York are doing working with the administration to stop the here's what I believe. If you had went to, just let it play out, there would be a couple of mean Americans dead. It affects senior citizens like myself, very cruelly, and this overreaction thing I don't buy. I think you would have well north of 1 million Americans dead, and this has been inconvenient. It's been tough, but it is saving lives. So to those who want to second guess our reaction, I don't buy it because I am so glad the president did take your advice and let the damn thing play out because they tried that in Britain, and it blew up in their face. So no. I don't think we've overreacted at all. I think everything we've done to this point has saved probably well over a million Americans from death from the virus, and I want to re-open the economy, but the key to that is testing. Well, president trump said, senator, that as president, he has total authority to re-open the country, and that's just a lie. That isn't true, and senator Kennedy of Louisiana says making the decision to re-open the economy is like choosing between cancer and a heart attack because the virus will spread easier or rather, faster when we do. Why is senator Kennedy arguing the economy over people's lives? I mean, do you agree with him on that? Well, I think what John is saying that there's a risk to re-open the economy, and you can't destroy the American economy to fight the virus effectively because if we destroy the economy, we're going to lose the ability to effectively fight the virus. So here's what I think we should do. Today we're going to have changing environments in cold spots. I want to be cautious. Public health first, and find a way to re-open the economy, in phases smartly. BMW here in South Carolina are closed now. I would like to see manufacturers like BMW have the testing ability to call their employees back, test them all, the ones that are positive, treat them, send them home. Make sure they're okay, and the rest of everybody else can go back to work, but the key to getting people back into the economy is testing, and as fighting the virus, what we've done is social distancing and mitigation to save well over a million lives. I'm convinced of that, but the key is drug therapies so that we can go back to work knowing there's a drug therapy out there that takes it from a ten to a one or two so we don't all have to go to the hospital and go on a respirator. That's the key to fighting the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.